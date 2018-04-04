Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 5:35 pm

Chloe Moretz Keeps It Casual While Visiting a Friend in LA

Chloe Moretz looked gorgeous while spending some time with a friend today!

The 21-year-old Miseducation of Cameron Post star was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (April 4) in Culver City, Calif.

She wore a black sweatshirt partly unzipped, grey sweatpants, white sneakers, and an assortment of jewelry, carrying a silver keychain, drawstring bag, and her Louis Vuitton wallet.

Chloe has several film projects on the horizon, including The Widow, Suspiria, and Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, all set to hit theaters later this year.

ICYMI, see photos of Chloe and boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham going shopping together for his birthday last month.
