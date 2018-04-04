Chris Pine Looks Handsome While Picking Up Lunch in LA!

Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 8:33 pm

Chris Pine is looking cool and casual!

The 37-year-old Wonder Woman actor was spotted grabbing lunch on Wednesday (April 4) in Los Angeles.

Chris was seen stepping out in a simple tee and rolled-up baggy jeans, paired with some comfy flip-flops.

The actor looked cool in his classic convertible Porsche after enjoying lunch at a local restaurant.

Chris plays the part of Robert The Bruce in the upcoming drama Outlaw King, directed by David Mackenzie, which is now in post-production.
Photos: BACKGRID
