Chris Pratt Greets Fans While Out in Brazil!

Chris Pratt waves to fans as he leaves a restaurant on Tuesday night (April 3) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 38-year-oldactor looked handsome in a light blue shirt and jeans as he grabbed dinner with a couple fan before heading back to his hotel for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

Chris is in Brazil to kick off the press tour for his upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War – which hits theaters on April 27.

ICYMI, Chris was recently spotted grabbing coffee with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.