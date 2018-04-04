Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Chris Pratt Looks So Happy Meeting Brazilian Fans While Promoting 'Avengers: Infinity War'!

Chris Pratt Looks So Happy Meeting Brazilian Fans While Promoting 'Avengers: Infinity War'!

Chris Pratt couldn’t be happier to meet his Brazilian fans!

The 38-year-old actor was spotted showing some love while in Brazil promoting Avengers: Infinity War on Wednesday (April 4) in São Paulo, Brazil.

The superstar was all smiles, waving and pointing excitedly as he made his way out for the day.

He’s been having an amazing time while in the country, as evidenced on his Instagram.

“So grateful to be in São Paulo. This place is special. The fans are awesome. I love it here. I got to try the national dish, feijoada. They eat it Wednesday’s and Saturday’s. I’d crush it every day if I could. Pork, beans, rice, spice. Heaven. You have to have a caipirinha to wash it down. #avengersinfinitywar #guerrainfinita,” he wrote.

