Cindy Crawford Regrets Doing Some of Her Nude Photo Shoots & Reveals the Reason Why

Cindy Crawford poses in a swimsuit on the cover of Town & Country‘s May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 10.

Here’s what the 52-year-old supermodel had to share with the mag:

On being a mother of two rising young models (Kaia and Presley Gerber): “I’m really lucky, because I don’t have a #MeToo story. As far as being a mother of two young people going into fashion, of course I worry. But let’s be honest. My kids are blessed in that business because they aren’t coming in as unknowns. People will know I will come after them if they mess with my kids.”

On her past nude photo shoots: “Look, I’ve done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into. I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, ‘Gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that.’ I want to empower them to just say, ‘I’m outta here.’”

On raising her children with moral values: “I didn’t find that hard to do at all, actually. Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do. If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together. …You lead by example.”

FYI: Cindy is wearing a Valentino swimsuit, Citizens of Humanity shorts, and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels on the cover.