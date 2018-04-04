Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 6:33 pm

Cole Sprouse Returns From Paris With Lili Reinhart By His Side

Cole Sprouse Returns From Paris With Lili Reinhart By His Side

Cole Sprouse wheels a full luggage cart in front of him after arriving at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (April 4).

The 25-year-old Riverdale actor was joined by rumored girlfriend Lili Reinhart as they just returned from a fan convention in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart

During their trip to Paris, Cole and Lili received a lot of gifts from fans from the convention and even got to spend some time sightseeing.

If you missed it, you can see a sweet pic of the two stars sharing a kiss.

10+ pictures inside of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Just Jared on Facebook
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 01
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 02
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 03
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 04
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 05
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 06
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 07
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 08
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 09
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 10
lili reinhart cole sprouse return lax paris pics 11

Photos: BackGridUSA
Posted to: Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr