Cole Sprouse Returns From Paris With Lili Reinhart By His Side

Cole Sprouse wheels a full luggage cart in front of him after arriving at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (April 4).

The 25-year-old Riverdale actor was joined by rumored girlfriend Lili Reinhart as they just returned from a fan convention in Paris, France.

During their trip to Paris, Cole and Lili received a lot of gifts from fans from the convention and even got to spend some time sightseeing.

If you missed it, you can see a sweet pic of the two stars sharing a kiss.

