Colin Farrell Voluntarily Checks Into Rehab for 'Tune Up'

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 12:48 am

Colin Farrell is taking some time to work on himself.

The 41-year-old Fantastic Beasts actor has voluntarily checked himself into rehab as a preventative measure to maintain his sobriety.

“He isn’t drinking again,” a source told People mag. “He worked back-to-back projects and just needed a break. He’s been sober 12 years and wanted to do this to make sure he stays that way. He’s taking some me-time and doing a tune-up and a reset. This was all his idea.”

Colin first entered rehab back in 2005 “exhaustion and dependency on prescription medication related to a back injury,” his publicist said at the time. Colin has abstained from all drugs and alcohol for over 12 years now.
