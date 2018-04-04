Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon played the role of Miranda on all of the seasons of Sex and the City, as well as in both films, and now, she’s revealing which scene left her devastated.

The scene in question happens when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) reveals that he built a huge closet for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). At the London premiere for the film, the audience clapped at the scene, and Cynthia reacted.

“I was a little devastated. It seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves. So, to me, to have this [scene] be a climax of the film, that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about the show, is it?’ ‘Cause that’s not what we were making it for,” Cynthia said on the Wendy Williams Show .

Click inside to watch Cynthia’s full interview…