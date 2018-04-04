Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:04 am

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon played the role of Miranda on all of the seasons of Sex and the City, as well as in both films, and now, she’s revealing which scene left her devastated.

The scene in question happens when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) reveals that he built a huge closet for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). At the London premiere for the film, the audience clapped at the scene, and Cynthia reacted.

“I was a little devastated. It seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves. So, to me, to have this [scene] be a climax of the film, that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about the show, is it?’ ‘Cause that’s not what we were making it for,” Cynthia said on the Wendy Williams Show .

Click inside to watch Cynthia’s full interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr
  • imsn

    lol

  • Casey C

    why couldnt’ the scene be interpreted as a woman finding a man that accepted and celebrated something that was incredibly important to her, how she expressed herself through her clothing and so, because he was interested in what she enjoyed and made her happy, he had the closet built?

  • Lee

    dear god, stfu, like all the other celeb phonies who think they know what a feminist is……..

  • imnobody

    S T F U