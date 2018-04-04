Top Stories
More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 8:20 am

Dakota Johnson Lands Back in Los Angeles

Dakota Johnson Lands Back in Los Angeles

Dakota Johnson makes her way through LAX Airport after landing on a flight on Tuesday evening (April 3) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed star has been busy filming her upcoming movie Bad Times at the El Royale. Joining Dakota that evening were her sisters, Stella and Grace.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

In fact, these are the first photos we have of Dakota in weeks! She was last seen leaving a studio after a brief visit up north in early March.

Check out the newest photos of Dakota in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson lands at lax 01
dakota johnson lands at lax 02
dakota johnson lands at lax 03
dakota johnson lands at lax 04
dakota johnson lands at lax 05
dakota johnson lands at lax 06
dakota johnson lands at lax 07
dakota johnson lands at lax 08
dakota johnson lands at lax 09
dakota johnson lands at lax 10
dakota johnson lands at lax 11

Photos: Backgrid, Wenn
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr