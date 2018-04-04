Dakota Johnson Lands Back in Los Angeles

Dakota Johnson makes her way through LAX Airport after landing on a flight on Tuesday evening (April 3) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed star has been busy filming her upcoming movie Bad Times at the El Royale. Joining Dakota that evening were her sisters, Stella and Grace.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

In fact, these are the first photos we have of Dakota in weeks! She was last seen leaving a studio after a brief visit up north in early March.

Check out the newest photos of Dakota in the gallery…