Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 12:20 pm

Dwayne Johnson Dishes on Vin Diesel Feud & the Current Status of Their Relationship

Dwayne Johnson Dishes on Vin Diesel Feud & the Current Status of Their Relationship

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke out about rumors of a feud between him and Vin Diesel during his Rolling Stone cover story.

If you don’t know, during filming for Fast & Furious 8, The Rock posted a scathing Instagram post calling out his “Candy ass” male co-stars, confirmed to be about Vin. Here’s what Dwayne shared about the 2016 experience…

On if he feuded with Vin Diesel on Fast & Furious set: “That is correct…Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not….But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

On if he’ll return for a 9th installment: “I’m not quite sure…Right now I’m concentrating on making the spinoff [Hobbs and Shaw, co-starring Jason Statham] as good as it can be”

For more from The Rock, visit RollingStone.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
the rock rolling stone 01

Credit: Rolling Stone
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Magazine, The Rock, Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr