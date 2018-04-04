Dwayne Johnson Dishes on Vin Diesel Feud & the Current Status of Their Relationship

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke out about rumors of a feud between him and Vin Diesel during his Rolling Stone cover story.

If you don’t know, during filming for Fast & Furious 8, The Rock posted a scathing Instagram post calling out his “Candy ass” male co-stars, confirmed to be about Vin. Here’s what Dwayne shared about the 2016 experience…

On if he feuded with Vin Diesel on Fast & Furious set: “That is correct…Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not….But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

On if he’ll return for a 9th installment: “I’m not quite sure…Right now I’m concentrating on making the spinoff [Hobbs and Shaw, co-starring Jason Statham] as good as it can be”

For more from The Rock, visit RollingStone.com.