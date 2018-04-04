Top Stories
Elizabeth Olsen Weighs In on 'Fuller House' Casting Rumors

Elizabeth Olsen is speaking out about being added to the casting conversations for Netflix’s Fuller House.

After Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided not to return to the role of Michelle for the reboot of Full House, there was speculation that their younger sister Elizabeth might want to take the role.

“That was weird, because it was also like, ‘Leave me out of this. This has nothing to do with me,’” Elizabeth said on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast.

“I had to answer questions about it immediately after,” she added. “I was doing press, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what anyone’s talking about. Stop talking to me about this.’”

John Stamos is the one who came up with the idea to ask Lizzie to join the show.
    But why not? She does look like her sisters and she’s not that much younger then them so she could pull it off. I know she’s busy with the Avengers but why not make at least one little appearance?

  • Jason Bowen

    Surprising that Elizabeth Olsen is a tall beauty but the Olsen twins ended up being short little drug addicts.