Emily Blunt Reminisces About Falling In Love With John Krasinski!

Emily Blunt is opening up about falling head-over-heels in love with husband John Krasinski upon first sight.

The 35-year-old actress opened up about her feelings in an interview with People.

She revealed that she was chatting with a friend at a restaurant when John walked in.

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that.”

She said that she knew he was the one “very soon…disarmingly soon.”

She also opened up about how it felt to star in her new movie, A Quiet Place, directed by her husband.

“The family suffer a loss in the beginning of the film. And so, there were scenes that I found personally more traumatic because it’s just so close to home for me. Everything she wants to infuse in their lives and protect them from is everything that I feel about mine. Normally, there’s a really clear divide for me between the role and between myself. And I like playing people who are very dissimilar to myself this, but this was close to home.”

