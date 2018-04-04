Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:19 am

Emily Blunt Would 'Love' To Do A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel!

Emily Blunt Would 'Love' To Do A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel!

Emily Blunt hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night on Tuesday night (April 3) and revealed that she’s totally up for doing a sequel to her hit film The Devil Wears Prada.

“I mean, I would love it,” the 35-year-old actress, who played Emily Charlton in the 2006 classic, admitted when host Seth addressed the rumors.

Emily then proceeded to dish about her former co-star Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel Kipling in the film, becoming her brother-in-law after marrying her sister Felicity Blunt.

“He like wormed his way into the family. We met on the first ever Devil Wears Prada and I just loved him so much,” Emily said. “He was at our wedding and then met my sister.”

Emily also talks about how she and hubby John Krasinski first met and revealed what it was like working together on their new film A Quiet Place – Watch more after the cut!


Photos: NBC
