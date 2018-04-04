Emily Blunt Would 'Love' To Do A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel!

Emily Blunt hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night on Tuesday night (April 3) and revealed that she’s totally up for doing a sequel to her hit film The Devil Wears Prada.

“I mean, I would love it,” the 35-year-old actress, who played Emily Charlton in the 2006 classic, admitted when host Seth addressed the rumors.

Emily then proceeded to dish about her former co-star Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel Kipling in the film, becoming her brother-in-law after marrying her sister Felicity Blunt.

“He like wormed his way into the family. We met on the first ever Devil Wears Prada and I just loved him so much,” Emily said. “He was at our wedding and then met my sister.”

Emily also talks about how she and hubby John Krasinski first met and revealed what it was like working together on their new film A Quiet Place – Watch more after the cut!



Emily Blunt Tells the Story of How She Met John Krasinski

Emily Blunt Reveals Who Told Her She Has a Resting Bitch Face