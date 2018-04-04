Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Utterback Reprising Role as Nurse Olivia!

Top Stories
Nurse Olivia is returning to Grey’s Anatomy!

Actress Sarah Utterback will be returning on the April 26 episode to reprise her role. She has not appeared on the show since season six, and her character dates all the way back to season one!

Nurse Olivia will be back, this time with her son. From the looks of the stills, acquired by EW, it seems she has a scene with Camilla Luddington.

Be sure to tune in to the episode on the 26th!
