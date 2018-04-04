Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:12 pm

Ike Barinholtz Does Impressions of Obama, The Rock, Kevin Hart & Paw Patrol on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Ike Barinholtz had himself a good time while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (April 3)!

The 41-year-old actor also talks about working with fellow guest Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Central Intelligence, does impressions of Kevin Hart, former President Obama and Mayor Humdinger from Paw Patrol, and he and Jimmy have a lot of questions about the Paw Patrol universe.

Ike also talks about his new movie Blockers, striking the right balance between highbrow humor and penis jokes, male nudity in the film and reveals who his testicle double is.

Ike and his wife Erica Hanson recently welcomed their third child together.


Click inside to watch the rest of Ike Barinholtz’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Ike Barinholtz on Penis Jokes, Jake Gyllenhaal & Testicles
