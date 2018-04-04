Ike Barinholtz & Wife Erica Welcome Third Child!

Ike Barinholtz and his wife Erica Hanson have welcomed their third child together!

The 41-year-old actor revealed the news on the red carpet premiere of Blockers, where he was still wearing his hospital bracelet.

“I just had a baby,” he told ET about the hospital bracelet. “I wear it until it kinda falls off. Like the umbilical cord.”

“This is my third, so there’s no more surprises,” he added. “There’s only breast milk and poop, that’s all there is.”

Ike didn’t reveal if his newborn is a boy or a girl. He and Erica have two daughters, daughters Foster, 4, and Payton, 21 months.