Jaime King Gets Attacked by Man on Skateboard in Beverly Hills

Jaime King was the victim of a terrifying attack while out with her 4-year-old son James Knight (not pictured) today.

The Hart of Dixie actress was walking on the sidewalk on Wednesday (April 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif., when a man on a skateboard – identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd – jumped on her Mercedes-Benz and started smashing the windows, TMZ reports.

Leo and Jaime‘s friend were inside the car.

Jaime‘s friend then jumped out of the car to confront the man, and he threw a can at her.

Police say the man also vandalized another person’s vehicle right before Jaime‘s.

Paul was arrested for felony child endangerment, felony vandalism, and misdemeanor battery. He is being held on $100k bail.

Jaime was reportedly not hurt in the incident.