Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take Their Daughters Shopping in Beverly Hills!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stylishly make their way out of the Barneys New York store on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 48-year-old entertainer looked glam in a navy outfit while her 42-year-old retired baseball player beau kept things cool in a denim jacket and tan boots for their shopping trip.
Joining the couple during their outing was Jen‘s daughter Emme, 10, and Alex‘s daughter Ella, 9 (not pictured).
Over the weekend, Jen and Alex stepped out for a quiet Easter dinner date in West Hollywood!