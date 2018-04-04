Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:24 pm

Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' to End After Season 3

Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' to End After Season 3

Jennifer Lopez‘s TV show Shades of Blue will be ending after season three.

The last ten episodes of the cop drama will air beginning on June 17 on NBC.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother. Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!” Jennifer said in a statement (via THR).
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr
  • KS_in_TP

    I love crime/detective shows but I don’t have TV/cable so I never even gave this show a try. If it comes on Netflix or Amazon prime I might try it out.