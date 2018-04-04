Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' to End After Season 3

Jennifer Lopez‘s TV show Shades of Blue will be ending after season three.

The last ten episodes of the cop drama will air beginning on June 17 on NBC.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother. Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!” Jennifer said in a statement (via THR).