Joan Collins Joins 'American Horror Story' Season 8!

Ryan Murphy has cast legendary star Joan Collins in American Horror Story!

The creator of the show casually dropped the knowledge during an interview with THR, saying he’s “throwing in Joan Collins” and is “interested” in casting Anjelica Huston.

Ryan also recently revealed the three leads for season 8: Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Little details are known about the eighth season, and Ryan has not yet revealed the theme.

If you don’t know, Joan is well known for her work as Alexis Carrington in the original Dynasty, among many other roles.