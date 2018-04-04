Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Joan Collins Joins 'American Horror Story' Season 8!

Ryan Murphy has cast legendary star Joan Collins in American Horror Story!

The creator of the show casually dropped the knowledge during an interview with THR, saying he’s “throwing in Joan Collins” and is “interested” in casting Anjelica Huston.

Ryan also recently revealed the three leads for season 8: Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Little details are known about the eighth season, and Ryan has not yet revealed the theme.

If you don’t know, Joan is well known for her work as Alexis Carrington in the original Dynasty, among many other roles.
