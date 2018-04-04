Top Stories
What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:12 am

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Take Their Dog for a Walk in London

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Take Their Dog for a Walk in London

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got for a casual walk with their cute dog Porky Basquiat on Tuesday (April 3) in London, England.

The engaged couple is spending time in Sophie‘s neck of the woods right now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Sophie posted a cute photo of Porky on her Instagram account the other day in which the cute pup is seen with big eyes.

“Wen theres a norty b***h twerkin on u in the kennel,” Sophie captioned the pic. Check it out below!

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas sophie turner walk their dog 01
joe jonas sophie turner walk their dog 02
joe jonas sophie turner walk their dog 03
joe jonas sophie turner walk their dog 04

Credit: Palace Lee; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr