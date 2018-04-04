Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:12 am
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Take Their Dog for a Walk in London
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got for a casual walk with their cute dog Porky Basquiat on Tuesday (April 3) in London, England.
The engaged couple is spending time in Sophie‘s neck of the woods right now.
Sophie posted a cute photo of Porky on her Instagram account the other day in which the cute pup is seen with big eyes.
“Wen theres a norty b***h twerkin on u in the kennel,” Sophie captioned the pic. Check it out below!
