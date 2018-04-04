Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 6:15 pm

John Boyega Opens Up About What He Learned From Carrie Fisher

John Boyega Opens Up About What He Learned From Carrie Fisher

John Boyega is featured in Elle‘s April 2018 issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actor had to say…

On his passion project, Pacific Rim: “There was something quite intriguing about the epic effects, the world that Guillermo del Toro built up. But also the characters. I’ve always just been after interesting projects told from an interesting perspective. I don’t want to see the handsome guy saving the world. I want the leading man to be a man – someone raw, someone who is grounded.”

On redefining what a leading man is: “I designed Jake—from his haircut to his look. I always wanted to redefine what a leading man is. Jake is cocky. When you’re young and you get your first hint of facial hair, and you keep that one strand growing, even though it’s not growing properly.…”

On what he learned from Carrie Fisher: “Be who you are, and let the world judge you how they will. Her freedom gave me the strength to say, ‘I don’t care what you guys think. Because for you to have an opinion on me, I must’ve made it to a certain point.”

For more from John, visit Elle.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
john boyega elle april

Credit: Sebastian Kim; Photos: Elle
Posted to: John Boyega

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr