John Boyega Opens Up About What He Learned From Carrie Fisher

On his passion project, Pacific Rim: “There was something quite intriguing about the epic effects, the world that Guillermo del Toro built up. But also the characters. I’ve always just been after interesting projects told from an interesting perspective. I don’t want to see the handsome guy saving the world. I want the leading man to be a man – someone raw, someone who is grounded.”

On redefining what a leading man is: “I designed Jake—from his haircut to his look. I always wanted to redefine what a leading man is. Jake is cocky. When you’re young and you get your first hint of facial hair, and you keep that one strand growing, even though it’s not growing properly.…”

On what he learned from Carrie Fisher: “Be who you are, and let the world judge you how they will. Her freedom gave me the strength to say, ‘I don’t care what you guys think. Because for you to have an opinion on me, I must’ve made it to a certain point.”

