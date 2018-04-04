Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:53 am

John Krasinski Realized He 'Married Up' After Exchange with London Customs Agent

John Krasinski Realized He 'Married Up' After Exchange with London Customs Agent

John Krasinski sat on Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show on Tuesday evening (April 3) and recalled the hilarious customs exchange he once had over his marriage to Emily Blunt!

The 38-year-old actor and A Quiet Place director shared the brief encounter with Jimmy that apparently proved he “married up.”

John explained he was going through the customs process during a trip when he came to “a guy who was about my age and he looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me.”

Strike one apparently came when the agent saw John was an actor and he had explain that he was an actor in a remake of the British Office series. Strike two came when John revealed he came to visit his wife. All the agent had to say about that was, “You?! … You? You married Emily Blunt.”


London Customs Agent Couldn’t Believe John Krasinski Is Married to Emily Blunt

Click inside to watch the rest of John Krasinski’s appearance on Tonight Show…


John Krasinski Wants to Retire After Directing Wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr