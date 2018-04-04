John Krasinski Realized He 'Married Up' After Exchange with London Customs Agent

John Krasinski sat on Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show on Tuesday evening (April 3) and recalled the hilarious customs exchange he once had over his marriage to Emily Blunt!

The 38-year-old actor and A Quiet Place director shared the brief encounter with Jimmy that apparently proved he “married up.”

John explained he was going through the customs process during a trip when he came to “a guy who was about my age and he looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me.”

Strike one apparently came when the agent saw John was an actor and he had explain that he was an actor in a remake of the British Office series. Strike two came when John revealed he came to visit his wife. All the agent had to say about that was, “You?! … You? You married Emily Blunt.”



London Customs Agent Couldn’t Believe John Krasinski Is Married to Emily Blunt

Click inside to watch the rest of John Krasinski’s appearance on Tonight Show…



John Krasinski Wants to Retire After Directing Wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place