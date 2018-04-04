Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 10:15 am

Jon Hamm Discusses Accusations of Violent Hazing While in College

Jon Hamm Discusses Accusations of Violent Hazing While in College

Jon Hamm is featured on the cover of Esquire’s bi-annual style manual, The Big Black Book, on newsstands April 10.

Here’s what the 47-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On his breaking point in 2015: “I had a lot of shifts in my life. A lot of rearranging of priorities. I don’t think it was conscious, but it was necessary. It was tricky, and the dust is still settling in many ways.”

On the fraternity hazing incident he was involved in at the University of Texas: “Everything about that is sensationalized. I was accused of these things I don’t…It’s so hard to get into it. I don’t want to give it any more breath. It was a bummer of a thing that happened. I was essentially acquitted. I wasn’t convicted of anything. I was caught up in a big situation, a stupid kid in a stupid situation, and it’s a f*cking bummer. I moved on from it.”

On working on soft-core skin flicks: “I got that job because of a friend of mine, this girl who was like our stage manager in college…I was hanging out with her and another friend of ours from Mizzou, commiserating at a potluck. None of us had any money. I’d lost my catering gig. I was like, ‘I need a job.’ My friend said, ‘You can have my job. I’m doing set dressing.’ I said, ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ She says, ‘It’s not that hard. They’ll hire anybody.’ She says, ‘It’s just soul-crushing for me. I can’t do it.’ I said, ‘Soul-crushing: That sounds amazing. I’ll do it.’ And she’s like, ‘It’s for these Skinemax soft-core titty movies.’ I asked, ‘What do you do?’ She hands me this bucket with all of her tools in it and says, ‘You just move sh*t around. Do whatever they want you to do.’ I went in the following Monday and said, ‘I’m the new set dresser.’ Literally, no one blinked.”

For more from Jon, visit Esquire.com.
Credit: Marc Hom/Esquire
