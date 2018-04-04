Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 3:47 pm

Justin Bieber Explains What His Tattoos Mean to Him

Justin Bieber Explains What His Tattoos Mean to Him

Justin Bieber has shared a new photo of his shirtless torso to reveal his completely inked body and explain what his tattoos mean to him.

The 24-year-old singer says that the art on his body took over a hundred hours to complete.

“If tattooed [sic] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very [sic] one!! Over a hundred hours of hart [sic] work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN,” Justin wrote on Instagram.

You can see more of Justin‘s ink in these recent shirtless photos!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    I just can’t help but wonder what those tattoos will look like when he’s old and his skin is saggy? Won’t look near as cool, I bet.