Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 2:41 pm

Justin Bieber Plays a Canadian Superman in New Comedy Video

Justin Bieber is making a cameo appearance in a new comedy video starring a bunch of YouTube stars, including his friend Rudy Mancuso.

The “Racist Superman” video features eight different versions of the superhero to represent different ethnic groups.

Justin plays “Canadian Superman” and he walks into the restaurant with a hockey stick asking the others to join him in a game. “I can teach you in a nice way,” he says.

Rudy‘s longtime girlfriend Maia Mitchell also appears in the video, which you can watch below.


Racist Superman | Rudy Mancuso, Alesso & King Bach
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Rudy Mancuso

