Justin Bieber Plays a Canadian Superman in New Comedy Video

Justin Bieber is making a cameo appearance in a new comedy video starring a bunch of YouTube stars, including his friend Rudy Mancuso.

The “Racist Superman” video features eight different versions of the superhero to represent different ethnic groups.

Justin plays “Canadian Superman” and he walks into the restaurant with a hockey stick asking the others to join him in a game. “I can teach you in a nice way,” he says.

Rudy‘s longtime girlfriend Maia Mitchell also appears in the video, which you can watch below.



Racist Superman | Rudy Mancuso, Alesso & King Bach