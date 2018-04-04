Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 3:22 pm

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Are Both in Paris Right Now!

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Are Both in Paris Right Now!

Kendall Jenner wears a yellow windbreaker while leaving the Four Seasons George V hotel on Wednesday (April 4) in Paris, France.

Also spotted leaving the same hotel that day was her friend, fellow model Kaia Gerber!

Kendall went to Disneyland Paris that day and took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. She has also been seen going horseback riding during her time in France. Looks like she is having a blast!
