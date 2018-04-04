Top Stories
Jaime King Gets Attacked by Man on Skateboard in Beverly Hills

Jaime King Gets Attacked by Man on Skateboard in Beverly Hills

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 10:33 pm

Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Grab Lunch in WeHo

Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Grab Lunch in WeHo

Kirsten Dunst reaches for fiance Jesse Plemons‘ hand as they head home from lunch on Wednesday afternoon (April 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress dressed her major baby bump in a black dress and tan loafers while 30-year-old actor kept things cool in a plaid shirt, black jeans, and a green hat for their afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

The day before, Kirsten was spotted picking up some baby supplies as she awaits the birth of her baby!

10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out…
Just Jared on Facebook
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 01
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 02
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 03
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 04
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 05
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 06
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 07
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 08
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 09
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 10
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 11
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 12
kirsten dunst jesse plemons grab lunch in weho 13

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr