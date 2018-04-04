Kristen Bell has some exciting news!

The 37-year-old actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (April 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Bell

During her appearance, Kristen discussed having the time of her life at Ellen‘s 60th birthday party – until her husband, Dax Shepard, ruined her vibe while dancing with Jennifer Lopez.

She also revealed that she just finished recording her portion of the highly anticipated Frozen 2!

Plus, in honor of the upcoming documentary Panda, which Kristen narrates, Ellen and Kristen played a round of “Heads Up!” in inflatable panda costumes.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Rag & Bone suit and tee, Jimmy Choo shoes and Jacquie Aiche earrings.

Watch below!



Kristen Bell Has Breaking News on the ‘Frozen’ Sequel



Dax Shepard Ruined Kristen Bell’s Dance Vibes with J.Lo



Kristen Bell and Ellen ‘Act It Out’ as Pandas