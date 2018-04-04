Top Stories
Jaime King Gets Attacked by Man on Skateboard in Beverly Hills

Jaime King Gets Attacked by Man on Skateboard in Beverly Hills

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:44 pm

Kristen Bell Has Breaking News on the 'Frozen' Sequel!

Kristen Bell Has Breaking News on the 'Frozen' Sequel!

Kristen Bell has some exciting news!

The 37-year-old actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (April 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Bell

During her appearance, Kristen discussed having the time of her life at Ellen‘s 60th birthday party – until her husband, Dax Shepard, ruined her vibe while dancing with Jennifer Lopez.

She also revealed that she just finished recording her portion of the highly anticipated Frozen 2!

Plus, in honor of the upcoming documentary Panda, which Kristen narrates, Ellen and Kristen played a round of “Heads Up!” in inflatable panda costumes.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Rag & Bone suit and tee, Jimmy Choo shoes and Jacquie Aiche earrings.

Watch below!


Kristen Bell Has Breaking News on the ‘Frozen’ Sequel


Dax Shepard Ruined Kristen Bell’s Dance Vibes with J.Lo

Kristen Bell and Ellen ‘Act It Out’ as Pandas
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell ellen degeneres show april 2018 00
kristen bell ellen degeneres show april 2018 01 2
kristen bell ellen degeneres show april 2018 01
kristen bell ellen degeneres show april 2018 02
kristen bell ellen degeneres show april 2018 03
kristen bell ellen degeneres show april 2018 04

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Frozen, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr