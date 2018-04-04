Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:50 pm

Kylie Jenner Responds to a Rumor About Her Mom & Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner Responds to a Rumor About Her Mom & Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner is speaking out to deny a rumor that involved her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

A report surfaced claiming that Kris is taking over duties as manager for both Travis and her son-in-law Kanye West.

Both Kanye and Travis recently left their longtime managers and Page Six is speculating that Kris is behind those decisions. A source said, “They are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand.”

Kylie took to Twitter to respond and she said, “this isn’t true.” She also added the palm to the face emoji.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr