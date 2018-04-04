Kylie Jenner Responds to a Rumor About Her Mom & Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner is speaking out to deny a rumor that involved her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

A report surfaced claiming that Kris is taking over duties as manager for both Travis and her son-in-law Kanye West.

Both Kanye and Travis recently left their longtime managers and Page Six is speculating that Kris is behind those decisions. A source said, “They are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand.”

Kylie took to Twitter to respond and she said, “this isn’t true.” She also added the palm to the face emoji.