Kylie Jenner Responds to a Rumor About Her Mom & Boyfriend
Kylie Jenner is speaking out to deny a rumor that involved her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.
A report surfaced claiming that Kris is taking over duties as manager for both Travis and her son-in-law Kanye West.
Both Kanye and Travis recently left their longtime managers and Page Six is speculating that Kris is behind those decisions. A source said, “They are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand.”
Kylie took to Twitter to respond and she said, “this isn’t true.” She also added the palm to the face emoji.
this isn’t true 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/aPJZM2Uiak
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 4, 2018