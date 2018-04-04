Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:33 am

Lindsay Lohan Offers Up Legal Help to Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan Offers Up Legal Help to Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan is using her new position as spokesperson for Lawyer.com very seriously – she’s trying to help the President.

The 31-year-old actress tweeted an offer at Donald Trump after his lead lawyer, John Dowd, resigned from his legal team handling the Russia investigation.

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump heard you need a lawyer… at http://Lawyer.com we are always here for everyone ;),” Lindsay tweeted out on Wednesday (April 4).

The tweet has gotten some attention, with Kathy Griffin responding, “Make that money girl…” and others having similar reactions. So far, Trump has not responded.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Bowen

    From one criminal to another.