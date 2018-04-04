Lindsay Lohan Offers Up Legal Help to Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan is using her new position as spokesperson for Lawyer.com very seriously – she’s trying to help the President.

The 31-year-old actress tweeted an offer at Donald Trump after his lead lawyer, John Dowd, resigned from his legal team handling the Russia investigation.

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump heard you need a lawyer… at http://Lawyer.com we are always here for everyone ;),” Lindsay tweeted out on Wednesday (April 4).

The tweet has gotten some attention, with Kathy Griffin responding, “Make that money girl…” and others having similar reactions. So far, Trump has not responded.