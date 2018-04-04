Lupita Nyong'o & Diane Kruger Celebrate Stylist Micaela Erlanger's New Book!

Lupita Nyong’o stuns as she arrives at a book event on Tuesday night (April 3) at the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked super chic in a banana-print dress as she attended the event celebrating stylish Micaela Erlanger‘s new book How to Accessorize hosted by Schutz footwear.

Other stars at the event included Diane Kruger along with designers Jason Wu and Prabal Gurung.

FYI: Lupita is wearing Schutz heels.

