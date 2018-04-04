Top Stories
What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 2:16 am

Lupita Nyong'o & Diane Kruger Celebrate Stylist Micaela Erlanger's New Book!

Lupita Nyong'o & Diane Kruger Celebrate Stylist Micaela Erlanger's New Book!

Lupita Nyong’o stuns as she arrives at a book event on Tuesday night (April 3) at the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked super chic in a banana-print dress as she attended the event celebrating stylish Micaela Erlanger‘s new book How to Accessorize hosted by Schutz footwear.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lupita Nyong’o

Other stars at the event included Diane Kruger along with designers Jason Wu and Prabal Gurung.

FYI: Lupita is wearing Schutz heels.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 01
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 02
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 03
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 04
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 05
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 06
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 07
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 08
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 09
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 10
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 11
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 12
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 13
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 14
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 15
lupita nyongo diane kruger celebrate stylist micaela erlanger new book 16

Photos: BFA
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Jason Wu, Lupita Nyong'o, Micaela Erlanger, Prabal Gurung

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr