Naomi Watts Remembers Her Late Ex Heath Ledger on His 39th Birthday

Naomi Watts is thinking fondly of her ex, the late Heath Ledger, on what would have been his 39th birthday on Wednesday (April 4).

The actress posted a picture of the two of them together holding hands on her social media.

“Happy birthday to this darling heart. We will never forget you… #heathledger #rip,” she captioned the post.

The two dated between 2002 and 2004.

Earlier in the year, Naomi also payed tribute to Heath with an emotional tribute post on the ten year anniversary of his death.