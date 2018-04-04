Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 12:39 pm

Nick Robinson Is Hedi Slimane's Muse for 'Hero' Cover

Nick Robinson Is Hedi Slimane's Muse for 'Hero' Cover

Nick Robinson poses for a black and white portrait on the cover of Hero magazine‘s latest issue.

The 22-year-old Love, Simon actor was photographed by Hedi Slimane, the former creative director of Saint Laurent.

Here is what the actor shared with the mag:

On the impact of Love, Simon: “The mainstream nature of this movie is what makes it radical. I think that a movie like this, it’s broadness and it’s mainstream-ness and bubble-gum-ness – for lack of a better term – is quietly subversive.”

On a specific scene in the movie: “There’s a scene where Simon is talking with the openly gay kid at his school, who checks all the boxes of what someone might think when they think of a gay character, and I think it’s a beautiful moment of reckoning between the two. They both acknowledge one another and they both acknowledge that they’re different and that’s ok. There isn’t one way someone is supposed to be.”

For more from Nick, visit Hero-Magazine.com!

Photos: Hedi Slimane
