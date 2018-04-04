Nicole Kidman & Elle Fanning Are Punk Aliens in 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' Trailer - Watch Now!

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning transform into punk rock-loving extraterrestrials in the new trailer for How to Talk to Girls at Parties!

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star and the 19-year-old The Beguiled actress appear in the trailer released on Tuesday (April 3).

Directed by John Cameron Mitchell and based on a short story by Neil Gaiman, the musical rom-com also stars Alex Sharp, Ruth Wilson, and Matt Lucas.

Here’s the synopsis: “Enn (Alex) is a shy suburban London teenager in 1977, sneaking out with his best friends to after-hours punk parties. One night they stumble upon a bizarre gathering of sexy teenagers who seem like they are from another planet. In fact, they are from another planet, visiting Earth to complete a mysterious rite of passage.”

“That doesn’t stop Enn from falling madly in love with Zan (Elle), a beautiful and rebellious alien teenage who, despite her allegiance to her strange colony, is fascinated by Enn. Together they embark on a delirious adventure through the kinetic punk rock world of 1970s London, inadvertently setting off a series of events that will lead to the ultimate showdown of punks vs. aliens, and test the limits of how far each of them will go for true love.”

How to Talk to Girls at Parties is set to hit theaters on May 18.

Watch the trailer and check out the official poster below!



How To Talk To Girls At Parties | Official Trailer HD | A24