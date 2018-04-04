Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 3:19 pm

Nikki Reed Enjoys Post-Baby Vacation at Fairmont Grand Del Mar!

Nikki Reed Enjoys Post-Baby Vacation at Fairmont Grand Del Mar!

Nikki Reed is all smiles while lounging poolside at Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Sunday (April 1) in San Diego, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress was accompanied by her husband Ian Somerhalder (not pictured) and was attached to her camera during her luxurious stay.

Nikki‘s good gal pal Lindsey was also by her side while they relaxed and enjoyed their quality time with their babies.

“Thank you @fairmontgranddelmar for taking care of us at your majestic estate,” Nikki captioned with one of her Instagram posts. “We had an amazing time and can’t wait to come back! #fairmontgranddelmar #fairmontmoments #ad”

Ian and Nikki welcomed their first child back on July 25.
Just Jared on Facebook
nikki reed enjoys post baby vacation at fairmont grand del mar 01
nikki reed enjoys post baby vacation at fairmont grand del mar 02
nikki reed enjoys post baby vacation at fairmont grand del mar 03
nikki reed enjoys post baby vacation at fairmont grand del mar 04
nikki reed enjoys post baby vacation at fairmont grand del mar 05
nikki reed enjoys post baby vacation at fairmont grand del mar 06
nikki reed enjoys post baby vacation at fairmont grand del mar 07

Credit: Michael Simon; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Nikki Reed

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr