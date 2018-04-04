Nikki Reed Enjoys Post-Baby Vacation at Fairmont Grand Del Mar!

Nikki Reed is all smiles while lounging poolside at Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Sunday (April 1) in San Diego, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress was accompanied by her husband Ian Somerhalder (not pictured) and was attached to her camera during her luxurious stay.

Nikki‘s good gal pal Lindsey was also by her side while they relaxed and enjoyed their quality time with their babies.

“Thank you @fairmontgranddelmar for taking care of us at your majestic estate,” Nikki captioned with one of her Instagram posts. “We had an amazing time and can’t wait to come back! #fairmontgranddelmar #fairmontmoments #ad”

Ian and Nikki welcomed their first child back on July 25.