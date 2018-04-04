Paris Hilton is Joined at Nail Salon by Pup Diamond!

Paris Hilton cuddles her little pup Diamond as she leaves a nail salon on Tuesday morning (April 3) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old DJ/businesswoman kept things cool in a camouflage shirt, sunglasses, and a baseball hat as she made her way back to her car after her outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

Paris recently opened up about how scared and upset she felt after losing her $2 million engagement ring from fiance Chris Zylka while at a nightclub in Miami last month – which he luckily found for her!