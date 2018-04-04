Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 3:55 pm

Patriots' Julian Edelman May Have Helped Prevent a School Shooting

Patriots' Julian Edelman May Have Helped Prevent a School Shooting

Julian Edelman, who plays wide receiver for the New England Patriots, seems to have done his part to prevent a possible school shooting.

It all started when the 31-year-old NFL star got a message on his Instagram account from a fan that alerted him to a comment threatening a school shooting on his personal account. Julian quickly alerted his personal assistant, Shannen Moen, who sorted through his comments and found the one in question, which read, “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

Boston police worked quickly to find out the location of the poster, and quickly notified police in Port Huron, Michigan. The police detained a 14-year-old male who admitted to writing the comment. He was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, which is a felony.

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, ‘Holy Toledo, what is going on?’” Julian told the New York Times about what happened.

“When I told Julian, he was in shock,” Shannen said of the situation. “We’re very lucky the Boston cops were all over it, very lucky the Michigan cops were all over it.”
