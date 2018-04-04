Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink got served while stepping out with her 15-month old son Jameson today.

The 38-year-old “What About Us” singer was handed the legal papers while leaving a building and heading to a waiting car on Wednesday (April 4) in New York City, in a video obtained by TMZ.

The documents involved Kesha‘s ongoing lawsuit with producer Dr. Luke.

Paparazzi and fans were also waiting to greet Pink alongside the process server.

Pink has been an outspoken supporter of Kesha, calling the case “karma” for Luke and calling him “not a good person.”

“I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him,” she has said. “He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”

Pink reportedly didn’t seem bothered while being handed the papers.

