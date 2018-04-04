Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 5:15 pm

Reese Witherspoon Was a Category on Jeopardy - Watch Now!

Reese Witherspoon Was a Category on Jeopardy - Watch Now!

Think you’re a big fan of Reese Witherspoon? Take a stab at this Jeopardy category dedicated to her movies and see if you can get them all right!

One contestant on the episode got all five clues correct and Reese took to Twitter to congratulate her on knowing all the answers.

“You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 Way to go, Emily! 🙋🏻 @Jeopardy this made my day!” Reese wrote.

Reese is referring to how the contestant named Daniel buzzed in for the first clue, but didn’t answer in time.


Reese Witherspoon Movies | JEOPARDY!
