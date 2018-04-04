Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship yet, but it doesn’t look like they want to hide their feelings for each other!
The 25-year-old actor and the 21-year-old actress, who star on the hit show Riverdale, were spotted kissing on Tuesday (April 3) in Paris, France.
The co-stars and off-screen couple are in Paris with other members of the Riverdale cast for a fan convention and they were all spotted sightseeing together.
FYI: Lili is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg coat.
