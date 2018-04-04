Rudy & Judith Giuliani to Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage

Rudy and Judith Giuliani are splitting up.

The former New York mayor confirmed that he and his wife are divorcing after 15 years of marriage to Page Six on Wednesday (April 4).

“It is with great sadness I can confirm that Judith and I are divorcing. We hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time.”

“In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides. We will have to divide our properties in New York and Palm Beach,” he added.

Judith filed a contested divorce proceeding in Manhattan Supreme Court. The two married in 2003. This was the third marriage for both of them.