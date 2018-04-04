Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 10:58 pm

Ruth Negga & Dominic Cooper Split After 8 Years Together - Report

It looks like Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper have parted ways.

The 36-year-old Loving actress and the 39-year-old Mamma Mia! actor have decided to split up after dating for over eight years.

“Their romance ran its course and the two are moving on,” Page Six reports, adding that they still “remain friends.”

Dominic and Ruth began darting back in 2010 and have starred in several projects together including the AMC series Preacher, UK theater production of Phedre, and video game adaption of Warcraft.
