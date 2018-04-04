Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Last week, Ryan Reynolds had a super funny clap back at a report suggesting he and Blake Lively were having marital troubles – and he’s at it again!

This time, a tweet read, “Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors.”

Ryan responded to the tweet with, “We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends.”

Gotta love Ryan‘s signature humor! If you missed it, read some of his funniest tweets about being a parent.