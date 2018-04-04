Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 2:16 pm

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Last week, Ryan Reynolds had a super funny clap back at a report suggesting he and Blake Lively were having marital troubles – and he’s at it again!

This time, a tweet read, “Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors.”

Ryan responded to the tweet with, “We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends.”

Gotta love Ryan‘s signature humor! If you missed it, read some of his funniest tweets about being a parent.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds another clap back 01
ryan reynolds another clap back 02
ryan reynolds another clap back 03
ryan reynolds another clap back 04
ryan reynolds another clap back 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr
  • Danae

    This ‘fun uncle’ kind of reaction to everything is getting sort of boring

  • Stoni

    Just means divorce announcement coming soon. Where there’s smoke…