Selfies Banned at Cannes Film Festival 2018 - Find Out Why

Celebs and festival-goers will not be allowed to take a selfie on the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival this year – they’ve been banned.

“It’s not beautiful. It’s grotesque. It’s ridiculous …. We want to restore a bit of decency,” Thierry Fremaux, one of the executives at the annual star-studded festival, said (via the AP).

He explained that when stars stop to take selfies while walking inside, things get “disorganized” and the program “runs late.” If you get caught taking a selfie, you won’t be allowed inside to watch the film.

If you missed it, Thierry made headlines when he banned Netflix movies from competing in the festival.

The French Riviera festival will run from May 8-19.