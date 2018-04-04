Wed, 04 April 2018 at 12:00 pm
Shannen Doherty Reveals Results of Tumor Marker Test, Is 'Staying Positive'
- We’re sending our thoughts to Shannen Doherty as she continues monitoring her health after her cancer battle – TMZ
- The Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot has started filming – Just Jared Jr
- Is there drama with the Spanish royal family? – Lainey Gossip
- Woah! Does Pauly D have a new love interest? – TooFab
- Avengers directors have a message for fans – MTV
- Woah! Netflix has been hit with a lawsuit over Stranger Things – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Shannen Doherty
Sponsored Links by ZergNet