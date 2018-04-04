Top Stories
Steve Harvey Defends Wife Marjorie After Use of 'R' Word Sparks Backlash

Steve Harvey Defends Wife Marjorie After Use of 'R' Word Sparks Backlash

Steve Harvey is defending his wife Marjorie Harvey after she used the R-word, a term that is considered offensive.

In a video, Marjorie, 53, and Steve, 61, were cooking when she said, “I’m sitting here arguing with my husband, ’cause clearly he thinks I’m r—–ed [and] I don’t know how to cut a beet.”

The video sparked a ton of backlash, and Steve soon took to the comments to make his thoughts known.

Steve wrote, “What you trippin bout cause my wife said the word r—–ed…it’s a word ain’t it?” he commented on the post. “And she ain’t talking bout nobody but herself to me … What she was doing was just that and she ain’t saying it bout nobodies baby… I don’t ever comment but [damn] is you just looking for something to be pissed off about cause we ain’t… and I wrote it r—–ed. NAH!!”

Marjorie also responded to Steve’s comment, and you can see her response in the gallery.

Click inside to see the video that Marjorie posted which features the R-word…
steve harvey defends wife 01
steve harvey defends wife 02

