Steve Harvey Defends Wife Marjorie After Use of 'R' Word Sparks Backlash

Steve Harvey is defending his wife Marjorie Harvey after she used the R-word, a term that is considered offensive.

In a video, Marjorie, 53, and Steve, 61, were cooking when she said, “I’m sitting here arguing with my husband, ’cause clearly he thinks I’m r—–ed [and] I don’t know how to cut a beet.”

The video sparked a ton of backlash, and Steve soon took to the comments to make his thoughts known.

Steve wrote, “What you trippin bout cause my wife said the word r—–ed…it’s a word ain’t it?” he commented on the post. “And she ain’t talking bout nobody but herself to me … What she was doing was just that and she ain’t saying it bout nobodies baby… I don’t ever comment but [damn] is you just looking for something to be pissed off about cause we ain’t… and I wrote it r—–ed. NAH!!”

