The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Brings 'Family Vacation' to NYC!

Jerz-day is almost here!

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stepped out in style to attend the premiere of their reboot series on Wednesday night (April 4) at the PHD Rooftop at the Dream Hotel in New York City.

Cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino all hit the red carpet at the premiere.

Skipping out on the premiere was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro – who just welcomed his first daughter with girlfriend Jen Harley the day before!

ICYMI, former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola recently revealed why she decided not to take part in the reunion show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV on Thursday, April 5 at 8/7c.

20+ pictures inside of the Jersey Shore cast attending the premiere…