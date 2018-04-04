Top Stories
Jaime King Gets Attacked by Man on Skateboard in Beverly Hills

Jaime King Gets Attacked by Man on Skateboard in Beverly Hills

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:27 pm

The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Brings 'Family Vacation' to NYC!

The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Brings 'Family Vacation' to NYC!

Jerz-day is almost here!

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stepped out in style to attend the premiere of their reboot series on Wednesday night (April 4) at the PHD Rooftop at the Dream Hotel in New York City.

Cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino all hit the red carpet at the premiere.

Skipping out on the premiere was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro – who just welcomed his first daughter with girlfriend Jen Harley the day before!

ICYMI, former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola recently revealed why she decided not to take part in the reunion show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV on Thursday, April 5 at 8/7c.

20+ pictures inside of the Jersey Shore cast attending the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 01
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 02
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 03
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 04
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 05
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 06
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 07
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 08
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 09
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 10
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 11
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 12
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 13
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 14
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 15
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 16
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 17
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 18
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 19
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 20
jersey shore cast brings family vacation to nyc 21

Photos: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Posted to: Deena Cortese, Jersey Shore, JWoww, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr