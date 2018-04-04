Tonya Harding & Adam Rippon Join 'Dancing With the Stars' (Report)

Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon are set to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars!

The 47-year-old and the 28-year-old Olympic figure skaters will compete in the first-ever all athletes season, Us Weekly reports.

Tonya is known for her famous feud with Nancy Kerrigan, who competed on season 24 of the series.

Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson will also be joining this season.

“Ten athletes from all corners of the sports world will be teamed up with the show’s professional dancers and compete on the ballroom floor for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy,” ABC has said in a statement.

The full cast of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes will be revealed on Good Morning America on April 13.