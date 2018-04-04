Tulisa Contostavlos Wins 'Scream & Shout' Legal Battle Against Britney Spears & will.i.am

Tulisa Contostavlos has won in a legal fight against Britney Spears and will.i.am over their smash hit, “Scream & Shout.”

The 29-year-old singer had been fighting in court for five years, claiming that she both co-wrote and featured on the 2012 song.

Tulisa co-wrote the song with Will‘s producers, which was originally meant to appear on her album The Female Boss. The producers then decided to reportedly ditch her after decided they disliked her version, releasing it with will.i.am and Britney instead.

During the court case, the court also found that Tulisa‘s vocals were still present alongside Britney‘s voice on the released version, according to Metro.

Tulisa will now be credited as a writer on the song, winning 10% of worldwide publishing rights and income.